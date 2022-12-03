 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Three booked in juvenile detention after robbery, car theft, and police chase near Flagstaff

  • 0
STK police car.jpg

Three young people were booked into the Coconino County Juvenile Detention Center after leading Flagstaff police on a high-speed chase in stolen vehicles.

On Thursday night, a cellphone was stolen at Borracho Saloon in Munds Park. People on scene took note of the vehicle the suspect left in, sharing that information with Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Later, a vehicle matching the description of the robbery suspect’s was spotted on I-40 by a Flagstaff police officer who was leaving the Pullium Airport area. The officer attempted to pull over the suspect when two other vehicles interrupted the interaction and joined the fray.

The three vehicles sped away together, leading police on a highway chase, before taking the Country Club exit off the highway.

According to Flagstaff Police Department public information officer Sgt. Jerry Rintala, the suspects abandoned all three vehicles in a hotel parking lot in the Country Club area and took off toward a nearby apartment complex. Each of the vehicles had been reported stolen, one from Camp Verde.

People are also reading…

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office K9, Dex, was called in to assist. He helped police and deputies locate the three suspects at Country Club Terrace Apartments. The three were taken into custody without incident.

“We were just happy that it was resolved without any escalation of violence,” said Lt. Charles Hernandez with the Flagstaff Police Department. “[The CCSO canine] dog was instrumental in helping locate the suspects.”

Dex also helped to locate the cellphone that was stolen in Munds Park.

There were no injuries to officers or suspects in this case, and there is no additional information available at this time.

Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net.

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Reporter

Sierra Ferguson comes to the Daily Sun from the world of TV news where she worked as a reporter, anchor and producer in Florida and California. She was born in Flagstaff, and loves everything about her hometown from its bustling downtown to its towering Ponderosa Pines. 

Related to this story

Supporting the return of a K-9 deputy, a Flagstaff couple donates ballistic vest

Supporting the return of a K-9 deputy, a Flagstaff couple donates ballistic vest

After nine years of working with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Corporal Ben Waibel has his dream job. He is the first K9 handler Coconino County has had on patrol for about six years, and he takes obvious pride in his partner—Dex. A partner who is safer on the job today thanks to the generosity of a local couple. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Soccer fans look to 2026 World Cup after U.S. elimination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)