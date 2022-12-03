Three booked in juvenile detention after robbery, car theft, and police chase near Flagstaff

Three young people were booked into the Coconino County Juvenile Detention Center after leading Flagstaff police on a high-speed chase in stolen vehicles.

On Thursday night, a cellphone was stolen at Borracho Saloon in Munds Park. People on scene took note of the vehicle the suspect left in, sharing that information with Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Later, a vehicle matching the description of the robbery suspect’s was spotted on I-40 by a Flagstaff police officer who was leaving the Pullium Airport area. The officer attempted to pull over the suspect when two other vehicles interrupted the interaction and joined the fray.

The three vehicles sped away together, leading police on a highway chase, before taking the Country Club exit off the highway.

According to Flagstaff Police Department public information officer Sgt. Jerry Rintala, the suspects abandoned all three vehicles in a hotel parking lot in the Country Club area and took off toward a nearby apartment complex. Each of the vehicles had been reported stolen, one from Camp Verde.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office K9, Dex, was called in to assist. He helped police and deputies locate the three suspects at Country Club Terrace Apartments. The three were taken into custody without incident.

“We were just happy that it was resolved without any escalation of violence,” said Lt. Charles Hernandez with the Flagstaff Police Department. “[The CCSO canine] dog was instrumental in helping locate the suspects.”

Dex also helped to locate the cellphone that was stolen in Munds Park.

There were no injuries to officers or suspects in this case, and there is no additional information available at this time.