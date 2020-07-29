Three arrested in Flagstaff after man interrupts downtown protests

"For witnesses who may have seen other information that isn't reported or reflected in the reports, we ask they could give us a call to make sure we can address those concerns, especially if they're victims of those crimes to ensure we do our part as a part of protecting them as well," Hernandez said, adding that people at the protest did not want to give their names or reports to officers.

Protesters gathered at 4 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and South San Francisco Street. During the demonstrations, people could be seen marching in the streets on East Beaver Street, South San Francisco and West Route 66.

The incident began when Kleinhenz drove his SUV westbound into the West Route 66 intersection near the railroad tracks on South San Francisco. Kleinhenz stopped his vehicle in front of the Crystal Magic business. Nearby protesters approaching the intersection were angered when Kleinhenz "flipped off" protesters with both hands, according to Hernandez.

Protesters then proceeded to surround the man's SUV and open the door to take his cell phone and keys. A protester who is a minor broke the cell phone with his skateboard. Other protesters threw the vehicle keys and man’s cell phone onto the roof of the Crystal Magic business.