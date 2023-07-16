The caretaker and mother of a 9-day-old infant who died of starvation, dehydration and meth toxicity were sentenced in Coconino County Superior Court on Friday afternoon. Both women now face prison time.

Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols called the case “one of the most horrific things I’ve seen in my career.”

Under seal, photographs of the unnamed baby boy were admitted into evidence, alongside written testimony from doctors, nurses, and a medical examiner describing the extreme nature of the child’s mistreatment and emaciation.

The child’s mother, 34-year-old Jessica Seiser, plead guilty to child abuse and possession/use of dangerous drugs in the case. She also testified against her co-defendant, 43-year-old Nancy Bell.

On April 27, 2022, Seiser gave birth to a baby boy in Page and did not seek medical care. She has since admitted to using methamphetamines throughout her pregnancy.

Bell told the court Friday that Seiser could have breastfed the baby, but said she didn’t want to; she handed the child over to Bell when he was barely a day old.

At the time, Bell was nursing her own infant daughter and told the court she thought she could be a “wet nurse” -- she also said at the time she “didn’t ask a lot of questions.”

The baby was in Bell’s care for eight days, during which time prosecuting attorney Jonathan Mosher said the infant starved to death.

On May 6, 2022, Bell took the baby to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Bell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case. She appeared in court Friday in person, wearing a bright purple head scarf, large glasses and a navy blue inmate jumpsuit. Bell was ruled eligible for release prior to sentencing, but was taken back into custody after violating the terms of her release.

Bell’s defense attorney called a licensed psychologist, Dr. Christopher Margeson, to testify before the court delivered her sentence.

Margeson testified that Bell seemed to have an overly optimistic outlook, passive temperament and tendency to underplay any symptoms related to her mental health. He diagnosed her with ADHD. He also testified to reviewing her medical history, and learning that she had bipolar disorder and PTSD and was born with abstinence syndrome because of her mother’s heroin use prior to her birth.

Bell’s attorneys attempted to use Margeson’s testimony to illustrate why Bell might not have sought medical attention for the child sooner. The defense asked that Bell be sentenced to no more than 10 years in prison.

Speaking on her own behalf at the courtroom podium, Bell told the court, “I should have taken [the baby] to the hospital the minute his mom wasn’t going to care for him. That should have been my move. What he went through, that’s on me. I had a responsibility to that.”

Judge Nichols pressed Bell, stating that photographic evidence made it clear the child was in dire straits far longer than Bell seemed to acknowledge.

At the time of the child’s death, Bell was housing insecure and it’s not clear whether she was living at a friend’s home or out of her car when she was acting as the infant’s caretaker. Bell told the court Friday she was not often alone with the baby, but failed to clearly cite who else might have been around. She stated she hadn’t realized the child was so small until the day she took him to the hospital.

Nichols ultimately found Bell had the capacity to conform to the law, and had acted with “extreme indifference to human life.”

Mosher asked the court to sentence Bell to no less than 22 years in prison, adding that her actions were especially cruel and heinous given the child’s condition.

Bell was ultimately sentenced to 18 years for her role in the death of the infant.

Meanwhile, Seiser was not physically in court Friday; she appeared on Zoom for sentencing.

Compared to Bell’s sentencing, Seiser’s was quiet and quick. While a number of people sat behind Bell during the proceedings, the courtroom was virtually empty when the victim’s mother was sentenced.

Seiser’s attorneys did not call on any witnesses to make statements about her character, and the courtroom was largely empty of supporters. She spoke on her own behalf, saying only, “I am very sorry for my choices and actions. I’ve lost my son. I’m very, very sorry.”

The defense did submit that Seiser had taken advantage of the more than 400 days she was in custody in the Coconino County Jail by seeking sobriety and reconnecting with her family, including her two other young children.

The attorney for the defense said Seiser had accepted prison time, and that she testified against Bell with her eyes open, knowing she would be marked as a “snitch.”

Seiser was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of probation and substance abuse counseling.

Nichols said, “I feel strongly that the sentence is appropriate.” To Seiser, she said, “Do not use drugs in prison...use your time productively and you’ll still be there for your other children. What happened with your son is tragic beyond belief.”