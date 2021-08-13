Tarr found guilty of second-degree murder for 2018 killing in Kachina Village

One day after deliberations began, a jury found Collin Tarr, 31, guilty of second-degree murder for killing his neighbor, Timothy Larson, 53, in Kachina Village.
The courtroom was tense as the trial concluded Thursday. Over the course of nearly three weeks, attorneys on both sides of the case disputed conflicting medical reports and mulled over a long list of evidence.
Jurors on Friday ultimately came to the unanimous decision that Tarr was guilty of beating Larson to death on Feb. 9, 2018, convicting him on all charges. According to a Coconino County Sheriff's report, Tarr and Larson had been drinking together when they got into an argument on the day of the murder.
From the beginning, police investigators treated the death of Larson as a homicide due to eyewitness reports and evidence collected on the scene of the crime. Both parties agreed during the trial that the blood found on Tarr after his arrest belonged to the victim.
But as the case progressed to trial, further investigation of the cause of death would lead the defense to establish a different theory: The defense argued that Larson’s death was caused by a hit-and-run.
The theory came after outside medical experts were hired by the defense to analyze the case and found inconsistencies between Larson’s injuries and a medical examiner's conclusion on his manner of death.
While the initial autopsy indicated a homicide, a forensic biomechanics expert, Dr. Patrick Hannon, would later take the stand during trial to testify that Larson’s injuries could have only been caused by a force much greater than fist-to-fist combat.
One injury in particular that stood out to the defense was the fracture to the suborbital ridge of Larson’s skull that Hannon claimed would have required upwards of 5,000 pounds of force to inflict.
“A motor vehicle accident would absolutely be the best fit for the constellation of the injuries,” Hannon testified to the jury. “The injuries were caused by an extremely high-energy impact.”
More than three years after authorities declared a man dead in the middle of a street in Kac…
But the claim was not enough to introduce reasonable doubt. The prosecution maintained throughout the trial that the evidence and eyewitness testimony did not support a vehicular strike. The state continuously poked holes in the expert opinion by pointing out the lack of evidence of a vehicle to the jurors.
Instead, the prosecution argued there was substantial evidence supporting the allegations against Tarr. Prosecutor Eric Ruchensky referred to the cause of death as a “brutal beating” as he asked the jury for a final time to find Tarr guilty on all charges.
“His hands were covered in the victim’s blood,” Ruchensky told the jury. “There was no murder weapon in this case. The murder weapon was Collin Tarr’s body, and you can see from his elbow that he was injured greatly by all of the blows he gave Timothy Larson.”
His statement came as the jury was shown law enforcement photos of a bloodied and injured Tarr following the altercation. The jury was also presented with toxicology reports that showed Tarr had been under the influence of alcohol, matching reports and body cam footage from authorities that also suggested he was intoxicated.
Tarr’s defense attorney, Kara Sagi, claimed the presence of Larson’s blood on Tarr could be explained by Tarr’s erratic behavior after discovering that his neighbor was severely injured.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is what one night of drinking can do,” Sagi said to the jury during closing statements. “Acting abnormally and covered in [Larson’s] blood, [Tarr] was charged with homicide.”
Because Tarr had no memory of the incident, for years there was no other explanation, Sagi said. She said in closing arguments that Tarr was wrongly charged with homicide, though submitted to the jury that the prosecution had adequately proved the charge of disorderly conduct.
“[Tarr’s] behavior that day was far from acceptable, but he is not the monster the state is making him out to be,” Sagi said.
Ruchensky pointed to a text message sent by Tarr to his cousin on the day of the incident as evidence that Tarr had sought out to commit an act of violence. He argued that Tarr was looking for a fight.
“Hey what’s drunkies number I want to stir up [expletive] and beat someone bad, very vad [sic],” the text message read.
Ruchensky said the alleged act of violence was supported by the eyewitness accounts given by neighbors. One of those neighbors had called 911 and given safety dispatchers a live account of what she saw unfold in broad daylight.
Ruchenskey played the audio from the 911 call at the start of his closing statement. The neighbor can be heard telling dispatchers that she saw a “man on top of another man,” and claims to have seen Larson’s head slammed against the ground.
Tarr was indicted by a grand jury in 2018 on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree burglary and aggravated assault, among five total charges. During the trial, jurors were given the option to reduce the second-degree murder charge to manslaughter, but did not exercise that option.
The pandemic has complicated the courts' normal procedures as judges, attorneys and court st…
The aggravated assault charge stems from an altercation Tarr had with his cousin after prosecutors said he committed the homicide. The jury found that Tarr was also guilty of the assault involving his cousin.
Afterwards, both sides reacted to the jury's decision.
“This is a deserving verdict of guilt. We thank the jury for their service and we expect Mr. Tarr will be a resident of the Department of Corrections for a long period of time,” Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring said.
"We are devastated by the verdict. We truly believe in Collin's innocence," Sagi said.
Tarr is scheduled for a sentencing hearing in the Coconino County Superior Court next month and faces a minimum of 10 years for the second-degree murder charge.
Brady Wheeler can be reached at bwheeler@azdailysun.com.