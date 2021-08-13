Tarr found guilty of second-degree murder for 2018 killing in Kachina Village

While the initial autopsy indicated a homicide, a forensic biomechanics expert, Dr. Patrick Hannon, would later take the stand during trial to testify that Larson’s injuries could have only been caused by a force much greater than fist-to-fist combat.

One injury in particular that stood out to the defense was the fracture to the suborbital ridge of Larson’s skull that Hannon claimed would have required upwards of 5,000 pounds of force to inflict.

“A motor vehicle accident would absolutely be the best fit for the constellation of the injuries,” Hannon testified to the jury. “The injuries were caused by an extremely high-energy impact.”

But the claim was not enough to introduce reasonable doubt. The prosecution maintained throughout the trial that the evidence and eyewitness testimony did not support a vehicular strike. The state continuously poked holes in the expert opinion by pointing out the lack of evidence of a vehicle to the jurors.

Instead, the prosecution argued there was substantial evidence supporting the allegations against Tarr. Prosecutor Eric Ruchensky referred to the cause of death as a “brutal beating” as he asked the jury for a final time to find Tarr guilty on all charges.