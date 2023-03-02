Opening statements were delivered Tuesday in the trial of Robert Puga, who is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman on New Year’s Eve in Williams.

Puga, 31, is charged with one count of felony sexual assault for knowingly engaging in oral sexual contact with the victim without her consent.

Puga’s attorney said the defense in establishing its case will lean on the testimony of a clinical psychologist who has evaluated the defendant and determined that he suffers from a sleep disorder known as sexsomnia or sleep-sex.

In a searing opening statement in Coconino County Superior Court, prosecutors presented their case, stating that Puga had assaulted the victim in her sleep and that he has a history of similar behavior.

As the case progresses, the state plans to call a witness who also claims to have been assaulted by the defendant while she was sleeping and unable to give consent.

While the literature on sexsomnia is limited, it does have a clinical definition as a parasomnia, a variant of sleepwalking in which a person engages in unusual sexual behaviors.

The alleged crime occurred between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day of 2020. The victim and Puga knew each other and had gone on two dates the previous fall. The two had used a multimedia instant messaging app to communicate.

The alleged victim, who is in her early 20s, was the first witness to testify on Tuesday. She chronicled her experiences with the defendant, explaining that she and Puga had gone on a cordial dinner date to a Flagstaff restaurant, and a lunch date in Williams. She testified that there was no physical touch exchanged — no kissing, handholding or “feelings.”

She testified that she told the defendant she no longer wanted to date him via the messaging app. She told the court that Puga had responded by calling her a “tease” and telling her she had wasted his time, at which point she blocked his account.

The next time the two encountered one another was Dec. 31, 2019. The alleged victim told the jury that she had attended a house party and visited a bar in Williams before returning to a friend’s house for the night. At the bar, the defendant bought her a drink, and the two allegedly spoke but eventually parted ways.

It was established in opening statements and testimony that the alleged victim, defendant, and many of the witnesses had been drinking and celebrating that night.

The alleged victim testified that she returned to a friend’s house and fell asleep on a couch in the upstairs area. It was established during opening statements that the defendant arrived at the same house with a group of uninvited guests to continue socializing downstairs.

According to her testimony, the alleged victim woke up to find Puga attempting to have oral sex with her while she was asleep on her friend’s couch.

In the opening statement from the defense, Puga’s attorney said their team would establish the defendant had gone upstairs to get some sleep also before the alleged crime occurred.

The court enacted the rule of exclusion of witnesses for this trial — which means each witness will only be allowed in the courtroom to provide testimony. They will not be in the gallery while others testify.

Due to Wednesday’s inclement weather, the trial was set to pick up on today as the prosecution continues to build its case.