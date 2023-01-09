 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shopping with stolen cards: CCSO searches for burglary suspect

Wiley Walmart Shopper

On 09/04/2022 the above unidentified person used stolen credit cards to make purchases at the Walmart on Huntington Drive. CCSO are asking the public to help identify them, and any accomplices. 

Image Courtesy: Coconino County Sheriff's Office 

 Image Courtesy: Coconino County Sheriff's Office

On Monday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) asked for the public’s help as they attempt to locate a suspect who stole credit cards and used them to buy Apple gift cards and household items from the Walmart on Huntington Drive.

The suspect appeared on surveillance video at Walmart back in September. According to CCSO, that’s when they used stolen credit cards to make purchases at the store.

CCSO believes the suspect got their hands on the cards after breaking into vehicles in the Snowbowl area. They also believe the suspect is not working alone.

If you have any information about the suspect or vehicle burglaries, contact CCSO at 928-774-4523.

Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net.

Staff Reporter

Sierra Ferguson comes to the Daily Sun from the world of TV news where she worked as a reporter, anchor and producer in Florida and California. She was born in Flagstaff, and loves everything about her hometown from its bustling downtown to its towering Ponderosa Pines. 

