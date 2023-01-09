Shopping with stolen cards: CCSO searches for burglary suspect

On Monday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) asked for the public’s help as they attempt to locate a suspect who stole credit cards and used them to buy Apple gift cards and household items from the Walmart on Huntington Drive.

The suspect appeared on surveillance video at Walmart back in September. According to CCSO, that’s when they used stolen credit cards to make purchases at the store.

CCSO believes the suspect got their hands on the cards after breaking into vehicles in the Snowbowl area. They also believe the suspect is not working alone.

If you have any information about the suspect or vehicle burglaries, contact CCSO at 928-774-4523.