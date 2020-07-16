Shooting in downtown Flagstaff leaves one victim hospitalized

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An unidentified man is alleged to have fired several gunshots into a group of people in downtown Flagstaff, leaving one man in the hospital Thursday morning.

At 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning, officers arrived to find a person who had been shot in the leg near the intersection of North San Francisco Street and East Route 66. Officers worked to provide emergency medical aid and applied a tourniquet to control the victim's bleeding until medics could arrive.

The victim was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center and is expected to survive. Police have not identified the suspect in the shooting.

With the information available at the time, police reported two groups of individuals were arguing at an intersection near Majerle's Sports Grill.

One group reportedly crossed East Route 66 toward the public parking lot located at the southwest corner of the intersection. One person from the group began firing several bullets at the group remaining near the bar, striking one victim.

Officers located several 9 millimeter shell casings near the southwest corner of the intersection. Several bullets hit the bar's business in the outdoor seating area.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Authorities are asking the community to help them find the identity of the shooter in this case by calling (928) 774-1414. The Flagstaff Police Department did not immediately respond to attempts for comment.

