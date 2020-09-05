Shooting at Agassiz Street home leaves one dead, another in custody

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An early morning shooting in a home on South Agassiz Street on Saturday left a man dead and what police believe is his "friend" in jail with second-degree murder charges.

The Flagstaff Police Department arrested Lemuel Anthony Littleman, 29, of Flagstaff after he admitted being involved with shooting his friend. Flagstaff police did not release the name of the victim Saturday, but said he was a 29-year-old Flagstaff resident.

Police arrived at the home on the 500 block of South Agassiz Street after receiving a report of a man having been shot and killed. Officers entered the home and found a man dead on a couch in the living room with a significant injury. A firearm was located near the man's body.

Officers secured the home and had investigators interview witnesses. The Northern Arizona University Police Department assisted Flagstaff police in securing the perimeter over the course of the investigation.

Officers on scene located an intoxicated individual in the alleyway behind the residence who was passed out and had blood on his clothing. The man would later be identified as Littleman and was detained and transported to the hospital due to his level of intoxication.