Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue assist missing 17-year-old

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday morning at approximately 4:31 a.m., the Flagstaff Police Department received information that a missing 17-year-old female had been located by hikers on Mount Elden, according to a press release. Initial information provided to law enforcement indicated the juvenile had been located on the mountain since July 15, when she was reported missing.

Members from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office as well as Search and Rescue personnel responded to Mount Elden and assisted with providing medical attention to the juvenile as she appeared extremely dehydrated and malnourished. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue personnel helped transport the juvenile from the mountainside to waiting medical personnel. She was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center in stable condition.

There does not appear to be any suspicious activity or criminal activity involved in this investigation. Law enforcement would like to thank the community members who helped in locating the missing juvenile and rendered medical aid until Search and Rescue personnel could arrive on scene. The missing juvenile was returned safely to her family.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0