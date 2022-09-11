Sexual assaults reported already on NAU campus: Here's what NAUPD has to say

Northern Arizona University Police Officers responded to a reported sexual assault near McConnell Hall on campus on Saturday a week ago -- one of several calls of a similar nature received by the department since school started this academic year.

According to Lt. Joe Tritschler with the NAU Police Department, there were no reports of sexual assaults this spring, but the fall semester has already experienced multiple calls.

The danger of intimate violence on university and college campuses is well documented nationally. Research shows college-age women are four times more likely to be victims of sexual assault than women of any other age group.

“The typical thing you warn people about: the stranger danger things like parking under lights at night. Abduction-style things are very rare,” Tritschler said. “People will connect with other people on various social media sites. We’ve seen that frequently.”

He said survivors typically report having known the perpetrator personally or having connected with them online prior to the incident -- and that’s when sexual assaults are reported at all.

“It’s so difficult with the reporting side. I think some of the numbers I can recall, it’s around 33-34% get reported of all the incidents,” Tritschler explained.

Still, police say the statistical information that is available has value.

“The numbers are important to educate everyone as to what’s going on," Tritschler said. "I also think it’s the right thing to do. Because as a parent who is sending my kid off to college, I want to know what’s going on. Luckily they both chose this place, but I was comfortable saying, ‘You’re living on campus your first year at a minimum,’ right? That was a good thing.”

The more critical reason why NAU police officers hope students will trust them and make a report comes down to supporting and serving survivors.

“What we can do for that person, once they step forward in terms of the resources available to help them, that is the important part. You can put it on a webpage and talk about the availability of the resources, but if they report and they need assistance right there, we can provide that,” Tritschler said.

When a sexual assault is reported to NAUPD or the Office of the Dean, police start gathering evidence.

“When we get a case, we will investigate it as far as the victim wants us to. Sometimes they say, ‘I’m reporting it, but I don’t want you to do anything.' Sometimes they might say, 'I want to report it, but I don’t know if I want to aid in prosecution,'" Tritschler said. "At that point we can continue with our investigation to make sure that we are gathering all the information that we can in a timely fashion."

NAUPD can be a conduit for connecting survivors with victim advocates, free counseling services and legal resources.

“We want to help that person overcome this and heal," Tritschler said

In 2020, NAUPD offered resources to 26 survivors of sexual assault. The year prior there were only 15 sexual assaults reported. The rise in crime could come down to a lot of things, but Tritschler pointed out that the pandemic meant NAUPD’s usual preventative supports and measures took a hit.

“COVID did a number on us in our ability to connect with students. That was so difficult. The timing of COVID and the national sentiment toward police because of difficult incidents to watch ... what some officers did across this country that made people turn away from the police. That is understandable,” Tritschler said.

Now that some restrictions are loosening and larger numbers of in-person activities are taking place, Tritschler is hopeful that NAUPD can work to rebuild trust in the campus community.

“This is a good opportunity to get back in, to reengage, because that’s what we like to do," he said. "We want to provide the programming, and just talk and let them know we’re here to support them and help them.”

A lot of NAUPD’s sexual assault prevention efforts begin with building relationships. Every campus living community (or dormitory hall) has an assigned officer. That way the staff based in the halls have one consistent person they can connect with when they have safety questions, or want to provide information or programming for residents.

Another preventative program is the University’s text-to-911 service.

“If you’re in a bad spot and you can’t talk on the phone, you can text us and convey your message," Tritschler said. "Like, ‘I’m at this party and I can’t leave, can you come get me?’ That would be an opportunity for us to show up at the door, knock and say, ‘Hey, we’re looking for this person. We need to talk to them.’ We contact that person to make sure they are safe. If they want to leave with us, that would be an opportune time.”

NAU police also encourage students to “take a walk on the safe side” and make use of their safety escort service. An NAU police officer or safety aide will walk with a student across campus at night, or during the day if requested. Students can call 928-523-3611 to arrange a Safe Walk.

Additionally, NAUPD provides resources for possible perpetrators. Many of those can be found on their website: https://in.nau.edu/police-department/.

“I don’t think anybody intentionally comes to the NAU campus and thinks, ‘I’m going to commit an extremely serious felony, risk going to prison for a very long time and harming another human being.’ I don’t think people do that," Tritschler said. "I think things happen and for those types who may have that mindset, we’ll be happy to deal with them. The education side on the front end I think is just so, so critical for everyone.”