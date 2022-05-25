Woman charged in 2021 killing pleads guilty except insane

The Flagstaff woman accused of fatally shooting a man in a wooded area near Walmart in 2021 has entered a plea of guilty except insane.

Officials say 37-year-old Ashley Nicole Martin killed 41-year-old Travis Nelson on an urban trail in the early morning hours of May 13, 2021. She reportedly told officers that an altercation with Nelson resulted in the shooting and her defense attorney initially indicated the shooting was in self-defense.

A plea agreement filed in Coconino County Superior Court last week indicates her mental state likely played a part in the alleged killing. Martin pleaded "guilty except insane" to a reduced charge of manslaughter, a class 2 felony, in connection with the killing. She was initially charged with second-degree murder.

The plea deal hasn't been finalized just yet. If it goes through, Martin won't serve the minimum of four years in prison typically demanded of this type of felony. The plea stipulates that Martin will instead spend her five-year sentence in the Arizona State Hospital under the jurisdiction of the psychiatric security review board. She won't be eligible for release until the entire sentence is completed.

Ryan Stevens, Martin's attorney, was optimistic about the deal Wednesday.

"This agreement was the result of a lot of hard work by both sides," Stevens said. "While it's not official, we look forward to the opportunity for closure for everyone involved in this tragic case."

Details about Martin's current mental state, as well as at the time of the incident, have yet to come to light. However, court records indicate they're still waiting on a final evaluation before moving forward with the plea.

Records show Martin was dressed entirely in black except for a large purple robe and a leather belt holding numerous knives. Her attire was noted by both officers and witnesses who encountered Martin on the night of the shooting near the Walmart of the west side of the city. Evidence recovered by police included a large filet knife, three small letter openers and multiple knives attached to the leather belt, as well as a gun, an extra magazine and a box of ammunition.

Martin allegedly approached Nelson, who was sitting on the urban trail, and asked him to stay back because she had a gun, according to initial police reports. Nelson allegedly reached behind his back and said he also had a gun. Martin told police she felt Nelson was a threat and that her "spirit sent Nelson to hurt her," the probable cause statement detailed. She also claimed to be "Mary, the mother of Jesus."

Nelson allegedly attempted to grab the gun out of Martin's hands, but she freed herself and was walking away when he began to follow her. Police say Martin then turned around and fired two shots, fatally striking Nelson in the chest. Martin then walked to the nearby Walmart and asked to borrow a phone because she just shot someone and needed to call the police.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

