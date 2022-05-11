Records: 9-day-old baby was malnourished, showed signs of drug addition at death

Police have released additional details about the death of a 9-day-old baby in Page reported earlier this week.

The infant's mother, 33-year-old Jessica Seiser, and caretaker, 40-year-old Nancy Bell, were arrested on suspicion of child abuse Monday.

Bell brought the baby to the Page hospital shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, according to a probable cause statement filed in the Page Justice Court. Officials described the infant, who was pronounced dead at the hospital, as "severely neglected" and malnourished in the statement. Bell initially allegedly told officers she found the baby near a restroom at Lone Rock, Utah.

However, she later confessed that she was taking care of the baby for its mother, Seiser, according to police. Bell told investigators Seiser had the baby in her car on April 27 as "it would become known she was using drugs while pregnant" if she had the baby in the hospital, the report detailed. She asked Bell to take care of the baby for her as Bell was already breastfeeding her own baby and had "clean milk." Bell agreed and was taking care of both babies while living in her car.

However, Bell told police Seiser's baby was difficult to feed as the child wouldn't latch on while breastfeeding and showed signs of being addicted to drugs.

Bell was staying in a parking lot with the two babies when she noticed Seiser's baby's condition became "dire," prompting her to take the child to the hospital.

Seiser later admitted to being the baby's mother to police, according to the probable cause statement, and that she gave the baby to Bell as she "did not want to have any attachment" with the child. She added that she didn't seek medical attention before or after the birth as she didn't want any connection with her baby, court records say.

Both women were booked into the Page holding facility Monday and have yet to be formally charged in Coconino County Superior Court.

