Poll shows majority of Coconino voters would support keeping jail tax

A new poll shows a majority of Coconino County voters would support keeping the tax that provides the majority of funding for the county's jails.

The poll, conducted by Northern Arizona University's Fred Solop, surveyed 800 registered voters – half from Flagstaff and the other half from Coconino County – during a three-week period in March and April. It found that 82% would support the extension of the tax to maintain and operate the county jail and jail programs, while 13% would oppose it.

"This is very positive," Solop said. "This is very strong support."

An additional 2% said they were leaning toward supporting it. Six percent said they need more information before making a decision.

Older voters were more likely to support voting for the tax, with 71% of voters above age 55 indicating their support, compared to 59% of voters younger than 55. White voters were also more supportive of the extension than voters of color.

Now, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors must decide whether the initiative should be placed on the November ballot. They're set to vote on the issue Tuesday.

If the issue does make it onto the ballot, Solop said it's "in a very strong position to pass with voter support."

The half-cent tax provides 86% of the Jail District's revenue, covering everything from an in-custody substance abuse treatment program to adult education, special education, and religious services in addition to life skills and literacy classes.

The remaining portion of the average of $19 million needed to operate the jail annually comes from bed rentals and the county's general fund, according to county financial records.

The tax, which was first approved in 1996, is set to expire in 2026 unless it finds a spot on the ballot in the upcoming 2022 election and is then approved by voters.

Breaking it down further, Solop said voters indicated they were more likely to support the tax once they learned the money was to be directed toward mental health and drug treatment programs, as well as new job skills.

"What we're seeing is programming ... we see that the voting public really wants programming – they support programming and knowing the revenues generated from jail district sales tax creates positive feelings and a sense that people will vote for this extension," Solop explained.

Support was higher in Flagstaff at 82% compared to 77% in other parts of the county.

The majority of individuals who indicated they would vote against the tax said it was because they believe taxes are already too high. Others said they felt the jail district is not effectively spending the money, while others felt the entire system needs to be defunded.

If the extension doesn't pass, the Jail District would still need to recoup the costs. The county would directly bill the cities and towns for arrests made in their jurisdiction, while the county would need to redirect general funds to fund jail operations for any arrests made in unincorporated areas of Coconino County.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.