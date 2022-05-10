 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Police: Page mother, caretaker arrested in death of 9-day-old infant

  • 0
Mug_Seiser-Bell

Jessica Seiser and Nancy Bell

 Coconino County Sheriff's Office

Page police have arrested the mother and caretaker of a 9-day-old infant after the child died Friday.

The infant's mother, 33-year-old Jessica Seiser, and caretaker, 40-year-old Nancy Bell, have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse. They're being held in the Coconino County Holiody Facility in Page.

The unnamed newborn was brought into the Page Hospital emergency room around 10 p.m. on Friday, according to Page police spokesman Sgt. Terry TerEick. The child was declared dead shortly after.

Officials said that "evidence" suggested the child had been severely neglected. The infant's body was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office in Flagstaff for investigation. Seiser and Bell were ultimately arrested following a joint investigation by the Page Police Department and Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Additional details were not immediately available Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Cops, Court and Coconino County

Bree Burkitt covers crime, courts and Coconino County. She previously wrote for The Arizona Republic and The Spectrum & Daily News in southern Utah. Reach her at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian ambassador drenched in red by anti-war protestors in Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)