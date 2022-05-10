Police: Page mother, caretaker arrested in death of 9-day-old infant

Page police have arrested the mother and caretaker of a 9-day-old infant after the child died Friday.

The infant's mother, 33-year-old Jessica Seiser, and caretaker, 40-year-old Nancy Bell, have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse. They're being held in the Coconino County Holiody Facility in Page.

The unnamed newborn was brought into the Page Hospital emergency room around 10 p.m. on Friday, according to Page police spokesman Sgt. Terry TerEick. The child was declared dead shortly after.

Officials said that "evidence" suggested the child had been severely neglected. The infant's body was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office in Flagstaff for investigation. Seiser and Bell were ultimately arrested following a joint investigation by the Page Police Department and Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Additional details were not immediately available Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

