Man gets 15 years in 2020 Flagstaff motel strangling

A California father who admitted to "senselessly" strangling a Many Farms man with a lanyard and then covering his body with hundreds of pounds of rock in 2020 was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.

Andreas McCabe, 30, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault as part of a plea deal in Coconino County Superior Court. He faced 21 years in prison.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful imprisonment.

The meeting of McCabe and 29-year-old Casey Joe happened by complete chance when McCabe invited Joe to sit with him at a restaurant on the night of May 30, 2020, before inviting him back to his motel room.

What started out as a good deed ended in the brutal murder of Joe, according to defense attorney Bruce Griffen.

"The night was born and initiated in care and resulted in tragedy," Griffen said.

One question seemed to loom over the two-hour sentencing Friday -- why? Neither Griffen nor prosecutor Bryan Shea could point to a motive as to what exactly drove McCabe to strangle Joe after inviting him back to his hotel room. Griffen said Joe didn't want to leave when McCabe asked him to, leading to a disagreement and an attack by Joe. Then McCabe lost it.

"Mr. McCabe killed someone in an effort to defend himself," Griffen said. "It was unacceptable how he handled the adrenaline, fear and trauma that occurred after that."

Multiple people told Judge Dan Slayton that wasn't in McCabe's character. Instead, they knew him as a loving husband and father of two who dropped out of high school to become a certified nursing assistant when he had his first child at 17. He was the CNA dying patients requested to hold their hand so they didn't have to take their final breath alone, one coworker recounted.

McCabe at the time was traveling from his home in California to Texas where he and his family would care for his wife's grandmother.

McCabe appeared remorseful during the sentencing, crying as he told Joe's family he understands if they can never forgive him, as he can't forgive himself.

"I'm truly sorry from the bottom of my heart for the loss of your child," McCabe said.

He had no criminal history.

But Shea expressed doubts over McCabe's explanation that he was trying to defend himself from Joe. McCabe was almost double the size of Joe's 120-pound frame and he was too drunk to fight back really. Then there was the killing itself -- the brutal, personal nature required of strangulation.

"This is a scenario where physical force needed to be applied for an extended period of time," Shea said. "This is not an incident that can be described as a mistake. These are intentional acts."

Shea also pointed to McCabe's decision to cover Joe with more than 200 pounds of rocks in an attempt to conceal his body instead of calling for help.

Even a seasoned judge like Slayton was taken aback by the seemingly senseless nature of the killing. As he pondered the sentencing, Slayton remarked on the fact that McCabe attempted CPR at one point, but then stopped. The autopsy report indicated Joe might have still been alive when McCabe started covering his body in rocks.

"I don't understand how a caregiver can be asked to hold the hands of a dying person and then use those hands to take the life of another person," Slayton said. "I cannot reconcile that, and I don't think anyone can."

Joe's mother and sister didn't attend the hearing in person, but spoke via Zoom. They asked for the maximum sentence possible for the man who took away their son and brother. They shared dozens of photos of Joe from throughout his life alongside his family and his art. They recalled his deep honey-brown eyes, shy nature and wide smile. He was the little boy in the big cowboy hat who living the life of a young Navajo boy growing up on the reservation shooting BB guns, hearding sheep and playing with sticks, his sister, Makayla Joe, recalled.

He was humble, kind and a talented artist. He was so proud to be a Native American artist and hoped to open his own shop one day. Nothing made him happier than his art, and his sister recalled the joy in seeing her daughter drawing alongside her favorite uncle. He inspired her to create and to never be afraid to fail, she said.

His loss shook their whole world upside down.

"He was and had a good soul and people saw him for that," Makayla Joe told the court.

