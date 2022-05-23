Jury finds man guilty of premeditated murder in 2020 apartment shooting

A Coconino County jury found Justin Colorado guilty of premeditated murder in the 2020 shooting of his girlfriend, Jessica Biakeddy, outside a Flagstaff apartment complex.

Colorado never disputed that he killed his 34-year-old girlfriend. The entire trial instead hung on whether it was premeditated. Prosecutors argued that Colorado's killing of Biakeddy was premeditated, while his defense attorney said the shooting was a drunken split-second reaction.

The jury convicted Colorado following a weeklong trial earlier this month. Two additional charges — possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and drive-by shooting — were severed prior to the start of the trial.

The 31-year-old is now facing a possible sentence of life in prison. His sentencing is set for June 14.

Jury determined shooting premeditated

Colorado and Biakeddy spent the day of June 23, 2020, together. The couple went to Slide Rock State Park and both the prosecution and defense agreed that Colorado was drinking heavily throughout the day. The couple frequently argued over Colorado's past relationship with the mother of his child.

They eventually traveled to Flagstaff to visit Biakeddy's sister. He stayed in the car, while Biakeddy went inside to have dinner with her sister and her niece and nephew, according to defense attorney Jennifer Stock. She repeatedly left the apartment to spend a few minutes with the stewing Colorado before returning inside. Stock told the jury during opening arguments that Colorado continued to drink as he brooded over his separation from his family and his rocky relationship with Biakeddy.

Biakeddy eventually broke up with him that night and he allegedly began throwing her stuff out of his car. He went in for a hug goodbye, but Biakeddy told him to stay away. That's when Colorado pulled out a gun. Stock said Colorado was just trying to intimidate her, but then Biakeddy told him to "do it" — to go ahead and shoot her.

"He reacts and that's what it was — his reaction," Stock said during opening arguments.

Prosecutor Ammon Barker said Colorado had a moment of reflection before he shot Biakeddy for the 10th and final time in the face as she lay on the asphalt screaming. It was in that moment, according to Barker, that he decided to kill her, making the moment premeditated.

A recording of Colorado detailing the shooting to police was played for the jury. He could be heard telling the officers that he "shot close" to make sure she wasn't going to suffer.

Biakeddy was pronounced dead later that night at the Flagstaff Medical Center. Colorado was arrested the next day following a brief manhunt.

