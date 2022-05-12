Jail tax extension to appear on November ballot

Voters will get to decide whether to extend a tax that funds the majority of Coconino County's jails in the upcoming election.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to add the jail tax extension to the November general election ballot. The half-cent tax provides an estimated 86% of the $19 million required to run the Coconino County Detention Facility and other jail locations each year, covering everything from personnel and day-to-day operations to rehabilitation programs.

County officials have repeatedly emphasized that the funding is key to providing much-need services for those in the jail. The revenue from the tax supports a wide range of programs, including an in-custody substance abuse treatment program, adult education, special education, and religious services in addition to life skills and literacy classes.

Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll previously told the board these programs are key to reducing recidivism rates. Deputy County Manager Lucinda Andreani echoed the sentiment in her comments to the board Tuesday.

"You look at the programming across the jail and the success of that in reducing recidivism. That's really what fundamentally this is about because being able to provide that type of programming and help people change their lives in a positive manner, whether we like it or not, takes money. It takes an investment via a community to help people move in that direction."

Supervisor Patrice Horstman highlighted the importance of the tax ahead of Tuesday's vote.

"They may be incarcerated, but they're still here residents in Coconino County and we're still providing services for them that will hopefully be beneficial and lower recidivism, which really the key is here," she said.

Now county officials are tasked with educating the public on the measure ahead of the general election. They'll start with information pamphlets later this summer, followed by additional education measures across the community.

The tax is set to expire in 2026 if it isn't approved by voters. If that happens, the jail would have to turn to other means to recoup the costs, specifically by billing the cities and towns for the arrests made within their jurisdictions. Coconino County would then redirect general funds for any arrests made within unincorporated areas of the county.

Driscoll also said it could likely lead to a decrease in the jail's program offerings, as well as increased recidivism rates and jail overcrowding.

"I really feel we have a well-run, well-managed jail both fiscally and operationally," Driscoll said. "In order to maintain that and support those inmates or those incarcerated, it would be beneficial to have this tax pass."

The outlook looks promising so far with a recent poll showing that 82% support of voters would support the extension of the tax. An estimated 13% indicated they would vote against it with most dissenters saying they think taxes are already too high.

