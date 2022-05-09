FPD searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in connection with 2 robberies

Flagstaff police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection with two robberies in recent days, officials say.

In the first robbery, the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk at Family Dollar off Route 66 near Lockett Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to FPD spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman. The robber left the store on foot with an unknown amount of cash. Surveillance video later showed the individual leaving the shopping complex in what appeared to be a light-colored sedan.

A second robbery occurred at the Circle K near Steves Boulevard and Insteratee 40 shortly after 5:45 a.m. Monday, Brockman said. The masked individual again displayed a handgun and demanded money. They fled on foot northbound on Steve's Boulevard and into the lower Greenlaw neighborhood.

The robber appeared to be wearing the same clothes in both incidents, leading authorities to believe it was likely the same person, Brockman said. The person appeared to be wearing a dark-colored Carhartt jacket with a beanie and face mask along with black pants and shoes.

Brockman said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information should contact Flagstaff police Det. Joseph Gilbert at 928-679-4120 or jdgilbert@flagstaffaz.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

