Scottsdale lawyers branch off, open law office in Flagstaff

“I do feel like there is a need for attorneys to specialize in personal injury that are willing to take cases to trial. And so that is what we are hoping to do in Flagstaff,” Evans said.

Before becoming an attorney, Erin was a teacher, and said she draws on her educational background to develop persuasive legal arguments throughout trials, mediations, and negotiations.

She has previously served as the president of the Coconino County Bar Association and in 2011 was honored as one of the Top 50 Pro Bono Attorneys in Arizona.

Reid has more than 35 years of experience practicing law and is a board-certified specialist in personal injury and wrongful death.

He also served on the State Bar Advisory Commission for Personal Injury and Wrongful Death for eight years and was the Co-Chairman of that Commission for five years.

Previously, Evans and Garrey were partners at the Scottsdale based law firm Garrey, Woner, Hoffmaster & Peshek, P.C. that Reid founded over 30 years ago. While there, they practiced plaintiffs’ personal injury and insurance defense.

They decided to branch off and focus on personal injury and wrongful death in June of 2021.

“Our motto is ‘when experience and reputation matter.’ And we believe that it always matters. Each one of our clients deserves our very best and we will fight to make sure that happens each and every day,” Reid said.

