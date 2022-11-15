Reunifying Flagstaff Families: Coconino County establishes Family Treatment Court

In 85% of cases where Coconino County children are removed from their households by the state Department of Child Services (DCS), substance abuse is a factor. Juvenile Court Services just received a $250,000 grant from the Department of Justice to establish a voluntary Family Treatment Court program that gets at the root of the problems that divide families in Northern Arizona.

Here’s how the program will work:

First, parents who struggle with substance use and have an open DCS case, will have the chance to observe a family court session. They can decide whether or not to enroll in the program.

“This is voluntary, and to go through and start that road to sobriety is a really difficult one. There is a really high correlation of trauma to substance use. Becoming sober means having to unpack that stuff and that can be really tough, so we sort of ease in with support, coupled with accountability, with more support and cheer leading. Making sure that they know that they’re going to have people with them every step of the way,” said Sandra Quintanilla, the Dependency Program Coordinator.

If they enroll, participants will have access to parenting classes and educational resources. Parents who opt-in will be connected with substance abuse counselors, family counselors, peers who are also going through recovery and have an open DCS case, and resources to help them achieve and retain sobriety.

“I like that this is also peer support. It connects dependency parents who are going through the same stuff. I think that’s really powerful. The whole process…I think that’s going to be something new in Coconino County,” said Superior Court Judge Angela Kirscher, who is assigned to Juvenile Court.

Two times a month, parents in Family Treatment Court will check in with a judge who will be hired to oversee the program. The judge provides encouragement, support and guidance for parents alongside their team of service providers.

In the end, the goal is to safely and sustainably reunite children with their families.

“The program supports the parents and provides support for treatment and their whole recovery. It also encompasses the family as a whole. We’re really serving the entire family unit,” said Dependency Program Manager Jillian Schuldt. “I think that’s really how we are going to heal families, by serving them as a whole, instead of just working on one individual piece of that.”

The policies and procedures Coconino County is planning on using are evidence-based, according to Quintanilla.

“We know kids do better when they’re with their family,” Schuldt said, adding that success is measured in healthy family reunifications.

Programs like this one have seen tremendous success across the state. Counties with a similar court program see a family reunification rate over 90%, compared to a 50% rate when families are unable to participate.

“It makes absolute sense. Nobody has a crystal ball, so why wouldn’t you look at what has success and try to duplicate that,” said Casie Lightfoot, the Director of Juvenile Court Services.

Coconino County has worked with Pima and Yavapai counties in getting Family Treatment Court off the ground.

Pima County’s RAISE Family Treatment Court, specifically, provides mentorship and support to similar programs across the country — in places as far away as Anchorage, Alaska and as close to home as Mohave and Coconino counties.

Coconino County Juvenile Court Services reached out to Pima County for support almost immediately, and the two organizations started sharing information. Just like the Family Treatment Court in Coconino County, RAISE is evidence-based and mostly grant-funded.

RAISE stands for Recovery through Advocacy, Inspiration, Support, and Empowerment. The principles outlined in the acronym have guided the Family Treatment Court to success since 2001.

In Pima County, 45% of parents who have had their children removed from their home are ultimately reunited with their kids. Parents who participated in RAISE (which is also a voluntary program) for any length of time are 84% more likely to be reunited with their children. Families who graduate from the recovery court program in Pima County have a 100% reunification rate.

“Those positive outcomes benefit the individual, they benefit the kids, they benefit extended family, and they benefit the extended community. Because, the exponential cost of children being in out-of-home care and not being able to unify, really are costs that go on indefinitely for the overall community,” said Jenny Zelt, the supervisor of RAISE Family Treatment Court in Pima County.

Zelt said her team was thrilled when Coconino County reached out and explained they were starting their own court.

“In the next month or so they’re going to be observing our program, so they can visually see how some of the components are run,” Zelt said. “I think anyone who has experienced addiction or who has had a family member or a friend experience addiction, understands how hard it is to be in recovery, to establish sobriety and maintain long-term recovery.

"Logic follows that having a coordinated approach and feeling supported through that process, as opposed to feeling shamed or blamed by the whole system. For parents who are in dependency cases…the whole process makes them feel like bad parents oftentimes. Having support to establish sobriety is extremely logical.”