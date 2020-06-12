Public responds to police protests by flooding Flagstaff City Council with comments

A week of protests and dozens of comments to Flagstaff City Council have called for elected officials to make significant and drastic changes to police departments across the country and in Flagstaff.
Protesters who are looking to bring their protests into the Flagstaff City Hall are now facing a new hurdle — multimillion-dollar budgets are not built in a day. State law requires the city to have passed its budget for the 2021 fiscal year by June 19. Just last week, the Flagstaff City Council passed the budget in the first of two votes on the topic. The second and final vote is set to occur at 3 p.m. on June 16.
During the rescheduled city council meeting on Thursday night, the city received about 150 public comments regarding calls for reduced police funding. Three city staff members read the comments aloud in shifts, and response were fairly even in their support and opposition to potential funding changes.
While the police department's $25.6 million budget for 2021 makes up a fairly small portion of the city’s total $450 million budget, it takes a significant amount of money from the city’s most important and unrestricted fund.
On Wednesday, in response to dozens of emails regarding police funding, the City of Flagstaff released a statement saying no decision has been made regarding changes in police funding so far and the topic is not yet on the city council agenda. City spokesperson Jessica Drum clarified that the council still could discuss the topic in the future, but it is not on the agenda so far.
Protesters spent the days before the council’s last meeting on the 2021 fiscal year budget on the city hall’s lawn reading through hundreds of pages of online police training manuals, reports and budget documents.
Despite the potential challenges and the timeline, activists feel the moment is ripe for change. People across the country have protested for two weeks in response to the deaths of George Floyd and other people of color by police. Cities like Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Floyd was killed, are looking at abolishing their police departments entirely.
Budget cycle
Flagstaff city manager Greg Clifton has called the budget the most important policy document created by the city each year.
Councilmembers often frame the budget within the context of city priorities, weighing the value of different proposals from fire departments to water services, parks and recreation to housing.
Next year’s budget has passed the first round of voting. During that vote, all but one member supported the budget. Councilmember Jamie Whelan has repeatedly expressed concern that the city’s budget has been drawn up in a way that ignores the current economic crisis.
For the 2021 fiscal year, the police department’s budget was raised by 1.8% from the current budget to about $25.6 million, making up a large amount of the city’s unrestricted general fund.
Councilmembers and staff can use the $81.6 million general fund on any department or purpose. Nearly every department gets at least some general fund money.
This is different from other parts of the budget, where taxes and fees are designed with certain projects in mind. When it comes to the police department, nearly all of its $25.6 million budget comes from the general fund.
In this way, while the police department makes up about 5% of the city’s total 2021 budget, its portion is 31% of the general fund.
The department has generally seen increases in funding as the city has recovered from the Great Recession. The largest increase to the department’s budget occurred in 2019, when the council approved 3% merit-based pay increases for police to reduce the amount of turnover within the department.
But in the five-year plan, as the city continues to see the effects of the COVID-19 economic downturn, the department’s budget is expected to be cut as low as $18 million. But any accurate prediction during such uncertain times is hard to make, city staff has warned.
Perspectives
Deborah Harris, the president of the Southside Community Association, said that in her view, the issues black residents in Flagstaff and across the United States face every day are much larger than police departments.
Although it is only in its early stages, Harris is helping to organize a group of black community members and develop a plan addressing and educating residents on issues faced by black residents.
Harris said while there might be places for which funding needs to be shifted, she felt those pushing for the abolition of police departments were co-opting the larger conversation about the lived experience of black residents.
“How do we have a conversation about Black Lives Matter, and what exactly does that mean here in Flagstaff and for us here on this mountain in terms of African American people and their lived experience?” Harris said. “We’re absolutely clear and we absolutely understand that all lives matter; however, the conversation needs to come back to black lives because they have been disproportionately at risk.”
Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans said she and her colleagues on the council had received about 60 emails both for and against reducing police funding as of Wednesday evening.
Evans said she couldn’t read the tea leaves as to what the discussion might look like next week but said if the majority of Council wants to reduce police funding, the city will do so before the deadline.
But Evans said she would personally oppose such a change to the budget.
“I don't see merit in reducing police funding, as an individual, as one member of Council,” Evans said. “The fact of the matter is the budget that we will be discussing on Tuesday is reflective of the community resources we have at this time. I think Council spent a lot of time over the past few months on this budget and I am interested in moving forward with the budget as it is currently proposed.”
Evans added that she sees this moment as an opportunity to stop and listen to black residents of Flagstaff.
Both Vice Mayor Adam Shimoni and Whelan said the current moment begs a longer and more involved conversation that goes beyond the current fiscal year 2021 budget.
Whelan said she thought reallocation of funding from the police department to other departments may be something the city needs to do, but she wanted to see a longer conversation with as many voices heard as possible. Shimoni agreed.
“I think at the end of the day there are things that the cops are overseeing that they don’t need to be overseeing,” Shimoni said. “If we can find a safe and quality alternative to just dispatching an officer to the scene where an officer might not be needed, I think it's a win-win across the board and I think we're going to have buy-in from all sides.”
The Flagstaff Police Department and Councilmember Charlie Odegaard did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
