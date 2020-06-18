Protest groups converge Tuesday in response to Flagstaff City Council discussions

She also believes that reform has been tried, and that has not stopped black and indigenous people of color around the country from dying due to police or realities in their own cities.

"Seeing how it is to be unsheltered in the pandemic, I can’t imagine that our first and foremost spending priority shouldn’t be safe and secure housing for everybody in Flagstaff,” Anne said. “That is the No. 1 thing that will affect health and safety and everything else. ... It’s absurd that the police budget is double what is planned to spend on all housing initiatives combined.”

Jimmy Kleinhenz helped organize the people protesting public demands and trying to give a voice for officers. Kleinhenz said he has family in law enforcement and believes their job helps the community.

Kleinhenz admitted that he believes racial injustices are occurring around the country. In his opinion, however, the solution is more funding and more reform, not less. He described cutting the police budget by 50% as “asinine.”