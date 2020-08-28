Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in leg at bus stop near Walmart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Flagstaff Police Department reports a man is under arrest after accidentally shooting himself in the leg Thursday near the eastside Walmart.

At 3:35 p.m., Flagstaff police found the man at the Walmart parking lot on 2601 E. Huntington Drive. A bystander was helping the man when police arrived.

The man told police he hurt himself while falling. But police reviewed Walmart surveillance cameras and saw the man standing near a bus stop when the firearm accidentally discharged into his leg.

Multiple witnesses also told police they saw the man accidentally discharge the firearm.

Nathaniel Koonce, 33, was identified by police after refusing to identify himself and providing false information about the firearm.

Koonce was taken to the hospital for treatment, and was placed under arrest for an outstanding felony warrant and being a prohibited firearm possessor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2