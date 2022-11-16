Police investigate Sunday stabbing in Flagstaff

A man who was stabbed in Flagstaff over the weekend is in stable condition, and police have a lead on a suspect.

Flagstaff police responded to Flagstaff Shelter Services, located on East Huntington Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a man who had fallen on his own knife. Officers arrived on scene and quickly determined that the man was the victim of an aggravated assault.

The victim had been stabbed three times on his torso, and interviews with people on scene further supported that determination, according to Lt. Charles Hernandez with the Flagstaff Police Department.

According to Ross Schaefer, the executive director of Flagstaff Shelter Services, the man arrived at the shelter looking for help. Shelter staff, who are trained in first aid, called the police.

"At the shelter, we take everybody," Schaefer said. "That means people who have pasts, people who aren't sober. This is a vulnerable population. Having a team who knows how to respond in emergency situations has saved a lot of lives. I'm very proud of that."

Police say the victim was intoxicated and that it was difficult to determine where the stabbing occurred.

The victim was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center for emergency medical attention. He has since been released from the hospital.

“Investigators have identified a lead in the case,” Hernandez said. “Due to the investigation being active and ongoing, no further information regarding the investigative lead can be released at this time.”