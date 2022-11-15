Police investigate Sunday stabbing at Flagstaff Shelter Services

A man who was stabbed at Flagstaff Shelter Services over the weekend is in stable condition, and police have a lead on a suspect.

Flagstaff police responded to the shelter located on East Huntington Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday after they received a call about a man who had fallen on his own knife. Officers arrived on scene and quickly determined that the man was the victim of an aggravated assault.

The victim had been stabbed three times on his torso, and interviews with people on scene further supported that determination, according to Lt. Charles Hernandez with the Flagstaff Police Department.

The victim may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to police, and was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center for emergency medical attention.

“Investigators have identified a lead in the case,” Hernandez said. “Due to the investigation being active and ongoing, no further information regarding the investigative lead can be released at this time.”