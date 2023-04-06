The primary suspect in two armed robberies led troopers from the Department of Public Safety on a high-speed chase south of Flagstaff Wednesday afternoon, reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

According to Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Bret Axlund, both the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Flagstaff Police Department were originally dispatched to the Swift Travel Center near the Flagstaff airport at about 1:45 p.m. The gas station on Shamrell Boulevard had been robbed by a suspect with a handgun.

The suspect was described to investigators as a white male in a dark-colored Dodge Durango pickup truck.

Shortly after the Swift Travel Center robbery, the Chevron gas station in Munds Park was robbed as well. The suspect also had a handgun, and authorities said they believe the crimes are connected.

DPS officers located the Dodge pickup and driver south of Flagstaff and attempted a traffic stop. A helicopter was called in from Phoenix to help with the pursuit, but it was a patrol deputy who pursued the suspect and arrested him, according to Axlund.

The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody after leading DPS officers on a high-speed chase. The truck was ultimately stopped near the Camp Verde area, according to Axlund.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Flagstaff police were still on the scene at the Swift Travel Center conducting an active investigation.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released. No injuries have been reported in connection with the robberies or ensuing chase.