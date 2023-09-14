The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly fired at deputies who were responding to a report of domestic violence in Valle on Thursday.

At approximately 6:51 a.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies from the William Substation responded to Valle, also known as Grand Canyon Junction, for the report of a domestic violence incident involving a weapon.

Deputies responding to the scene found the victim had been assaulted throughout the evening. After deputies and a trooper from the Department of Public Safety arrived on scene, they were advised the suspect had fled and was possibly armed.

While searching the area, deputies were fired upon from a ridge line by an unknown subject with a gun. Deputies then pulled back and a perimeter was set up.

The Northern Arizona Tactical Team was deployed to the area along with a helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Several residential streets were temporarily closed down.

At this time, there are no reports that anyone was injured and law enforcement is still searching for the subject.

The man believed to be involved was identified as Aaron Rose, a 51-year-old white male from Valle. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans. Aaron is approximately 5’10” and 170 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.