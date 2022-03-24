Police identify man found dead near Butler and Ponderosa

Flagstaff police are investigating after the body of a Phoenix man was found near Butler Avenue and Ponderosa Parkway Wednesday.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Juan Barajas of Phoenix, according to Flagstaff police spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman.

Brockman said a passerby spotted an unresponsive person, later identified as Barajas, in a landscaped area Thursday. Medics and police later determined the man was dead. He did not have any obvious signs of injury, police said.

The case remained under investigation Thursday. The department is working with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.