Plea deal may be in works for tow truck driver in Flag Bike Party crash

The tow truck driver who struck multiple people during the 2021 Flagstaff Bike Party crash and is also accused of possessing thousands of images of child pornography may get a plea deal.

Normand Cloutier appeared virtually in Coconino County Superior Court on Monday alongside his Phoenix-based attorney, James Simpson. The hearing was technically dedicated to the 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor Cloutier is facing, but it quickly diverged, alluding to a possible resolution in both the alleged child pornography case and the Bike Party crash.

Parker Stanley, prosecutor for the Coconino County Attorney's Office, indicated an indictment has been filed in another case against Cloutier. It's not clear whether the indictment stems from the Bike Party or is something different altogether. A copy of the indictment wasn't immediately available Monday. The Arizona Daily Sun requested a copy of the document and additional details, but the indictment had been sealed.

Cloutier is set to appear in court again on Feb. 22 for an arraignment in the second case. Stanley said the state is reaching out to the victims in the case to meet. He also noted they're considering a plea deal outside of a formal trial.

Cloutier was indicted on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in September 2021 after detectives allegedly found more than 7,000 sexually explicit images on his phone while investigating the collision. Officials allege Cloutier ran a red light while turning right onto Butler Avenue on May 28, 2021, while driving a heavy-duty tow truck hauling a box truck. The vehicle collided with a large gathering of cyclists riding to bring attention to bike safety. Joanna "Jo" Wheaton was killed and multiple others were injured.

Cloutier has been out of custody since the incident. He was previously living in Flagstaff but relocated to California with the permission of the court after he was evicted "due to the nature of the charges pending against him," according to court documents.

