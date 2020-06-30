Phoenix man arrested after starting fires along Flagstaff Urban Trail System

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff police responded early Sunday to reports of a person allegedly committing arson along the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS).

The FUTS is a widely used trail system that currently spans 56 miles throughout the City of Flagstaff. The system is built and maintained by city staff.

Flagstaff police and firefighters initially responded to the part of the FUTS near Sinclair Wash just north of the Brannen Homes neighborhood for reports of the fire. The Flagstaff Fire Department was able to extinguish the wildland fire, which did not grow larger than one acre.

After speaking with witnesses, police eventually arrested Henry James, a 51-year-old man from Phoenix, for accusations of arson, reckless burning and burning of wildlands.

The department is continuing to investigate, and anyone with more information can call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

