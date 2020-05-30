People in Flagstaff protest death of George Floyd, police brutality

"Things aren't being done about it," Parra Ortiz said. "I think a lot of it is because people don't get up. They don't make signs. They don't stand in the heat. They're just sharing things on Facebook, which is nice and easy to get the word out."

Soon after the organizer finished her comment, a man in a truck yelled through his car window to the protesters: "It's not about race." One protester yelled back, "it is about race."

Parra Ortiz ran back to the group of protesters and joined in as they began to chant "no justice, no peace" to drown out the man's comments.

The interaction caused a hold-up on the busy section of the street, when a second man got out of his car to talk to the person opposing the protesters. Before police could arrive, the men returned to their cars and traffic went back to normal.

Madison Lisle decided to join the protest because she believes the current criminal justice system has laws that criminalize being poor or a person of color. She said when she saw the video of Floyd, she thought about all of the other people of color whose deaths were not recorded over the centuries and whose names aren't being said like the man from Minneapolis.