Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident in East Flagstaff

One person died following a hit-and-run collision at an intersection near the Flagstaff Mall on Friday evening.

Eric Chapman, a 30-year-old Flagstaff man, was arrested by the Flagstaff Police Department and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

Authorities say Chapman struck two pedestrians with his vehicle at the North Highway 89 intersection before witnesses saw him flee southbound on Country Club Drive.

One of the pedestrians was killed by the collision and the other is currently in stable condition. Both were transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center following the collision, according to police.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.

The Flagstaff Police Department reported that the intersection does not have any crosswalks allowing for pedestrian crossing in any direction. The department says multiple witnesses observed two individuals in the northbound lanes of Highway 89 before the accident occurred.

Impairment may have been a factor in the collision, but an investigation is still ongoing and pending lab results, according to police.

