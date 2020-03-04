Parents, grandmother of Flagstaff boy arrested in his death

The parents and grandmother of a 6-year-old Flagstaff boy found dead in his home from apparent malnourishment have been arrested on suspicion of murder and child abuse, police said Tuesday.

The boy and his 7-year-old brother were kept in a closet for about 16 hours daily for a month and denied food at the family's residence on North Monte Vista Drive, police said. The parents claimed the boys would steal food at night while the parents were asleep, police said.

Anthony Martinez, 23, Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez, 26 and Ann Marie Martinez, 50, were arrested Monday and were being held at the Coconino County jail on a $3 million cash-only bond each.

Residents near the older tan and brown brick apartment complex where the family lived said they didn't see the family much and were devastated by the boy's death.

“That little boy suffered, I'm not going to sleep well tonight,” said Leslie Lerma, who has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years and was walking down the street Tuesday with her own children.

Peggy Norman, who lives across the street from the complex, said she cried when she heard the news.

“What a horrible way to pass away,” she said. “Breaks my heart, and I wish the best for those other kids.”