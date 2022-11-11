Page man found guilty of first-degree murder in overdose death of 6-year-old grandaughter

James Lane, the Page man who stood trial in the overdose death of his 6-year-old granddaughter, has been found guilty of first-degree murder, child abuse, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

Lane’s granddaughter died on May 3, 2019, and medical examiners determined her cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose. At the time of the death, multiple people testified, Lane had been selling narcotics out of his home, where his granddaughter had been living.

“The victim in this murder case was a mere child caught in the turbulence of a major drug dealer’s callous and illegal practices,” said county attorney Bill Ring after the jury delivered a guilty verdict Thursday in Coconino County Superior Court. “The State of Arizona and the Page community is safer this evening due to the vigilant work of law enforcement and the prosecution team.”

The little girl was staying with her grandfather so that she could finish out the school year in Page before joining her mother in New Mexico.

Lane’s attorney, Greg Parzych, asserted that Lane’s daughter, the victim’s mother, had struggled with alcohol addiction and homelessness. As a result, Lane -- who was battling a cocaine addiction himself -- opened his home as an alternative, and assumed responsibility for his granddaughter while her mother “got on her feet.”

Kamaya Lane, James Lane’s daughter and the victim’s mother, was also charged with manslaughter and child abuse and faces up to 13 years in prison.

During James Lane’s trial, Page Police Department Detective Terry TerEick testified that there was evidence of marijuana, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines, and fentanyl use and sale in Lane’s home.

Prosecutors would call the house a “mine field for a child” and a “drug-fueled and dangerous environment.”

A sentencing date has not yet been set.