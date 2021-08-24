Oregon man pleads not guilty after missing woman found dead near Flagstaff

An Oregon man accused of killing a woman at a campsite in northern Arizona has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
Benjamin Mota was indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree murder and credit card theft in the Coconino County Superior Court after allegedly killing 38-year-old Melissa Wheeler.
Authorities say the theft charge stems from purchases that the 51-year-old Mota allegedly made using the victim’s credit card while traveling to Oregon after the crime was committed.
In April, Coconino County Sheriff's officials said they were notified by police in Milwaukie, Oregon about a possible missing and endangered person in a recreational area near Flagstaff.
According to a sheriff’s report, the Milwaukie police were tipped off regarding the possible endangered subject after a friend of Mota’s contacted the department. The friend reported to authorities that Mota admitted to striking Wheeler in the head with a rock while traveling in the Flagstaff area.
Mota was arrested April 27 by Milwaukie police on a DUI warrant after authorities say he returned to Oregon driving a maroon Subaru Forester. Investigators allege the vehicle likely belonged to Wheeler, though it was not currently registered in her name.
After being contacted by the Milwaukie department, Coconino County Sheriff's Office deputies began to search the Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument area for Wheeler, passing out flyers and contacting nearby campers, according to a sheriff’s report.
One of the campers in the area recognized the woman and pointed authorities to a nearby camp off Forest Road 776. According to authorities, the camp was found disheveled from a recent wind storm, and Wheeler’s body was located nearby covered in pine needles on April 25.
As authorities investigated the campsite further, they reported discovering the area littered in trash and other belongings. A sheriff’s report suggested an attempt had been made to conceal the body.
After the incident, the friend reported to authorities that he had spoken to Mota while he was traveling back to Oregon. Mota allegedly spoke to the friend about turning himself in, and seemed receptive to doing so, according to a sheriff’s report.
The friend gave authorities a description of Mota and Wheeler’s relationship, explaining that the pair would frequently travel and camp in the woods together.
An autopsy from the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office classified the death as a homicide and indicated that Wheeler passed away from head injuries. The report also suggests that Wheeler had sustained defensive wounds to her forearm.
Mota allegedly stopped at multiple gas stations while driving in the victim’s vehicle to Oregon, purchasing gas with the credit card at various stops along the way. Authorities reported they were able to confirm the use of the credit card using bank statements and surveillance footage from various gas stations.
In the surveillance footage, deputies described Mota exiting the maroon Forester alone and entering the gas station.
Investigators reported that Mota did not wish to answer any questions during an interview. The Arizona Daily Sun contacted Mota’s defense attorney, who did not provide any additional comment.
Mota was extradited to Coconino County in July and transported to the Coconino County Detention Facility, records indicate. He currently remains booked on a $1 million bond.