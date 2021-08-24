Oregon man pleads not guilty after missing woman found dead near Flagstaff

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the campers in the area recognized the woman and pointed authorities to a nearby camp off Forest Road 776. According to authorities, the camp was found disheveled from a recent wind storm, and Wheeler’s body was located nearby covered in pine needles on April 25.

As authorities investigated the campsite further, they reported discovering the area littered in trash and other belongings. A sheriff’s report suggested an attempt had been made to conceal the body.

After the incident, the friend reported to authorities that he had spoken to Mota while he was traveling back to Oregon. Mota allegedly spoke to the friend about turning himself in, and seemed receptive to doing so, according to a sheriff’s report.

The friend gave authorities a description of Mota and Wheeler’s relationship, explaining that the pair would frequently travel and camp in the woods together.

An autopsy from the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office classified the death as a homicide and indicated that Wheeler passed away from head injuries. The report also suggests that Wheeler had sustained defensive wounds to her forearm.