Oregon man arrested for starting wildfire near Blue Ridge area

Adam Gilliam, a 29-year-old man from Oregon, was arrested for starting a small wildfire near the Blue Ridge area, Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said.

The fire was described as approximately 30 feet in diameter and was eventually extinguished, according to a media release. Further details on the fire were not immediately made available.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 87 near the Highway 260 junction on Friday after receiving reports of a wildfire. Witnesses said they were driving along the highway when they noticed a fire and stopped to attempt to extinguish it, according to the CCSO.

Officials said Gilliam was detained shortly after deputies arrived and that witnesses told the deputies they had seen a suspicious person, later identified as Gilliam, near the fire. Gilliam admitted to a deputy that he had started the fire with a lighter.

Gilliam was arrested and booked into the Coconino County jail for illegal burning of wildland and refusing to provide a truthful name, officials said.

