Open statements delivered as trial for Page man accused in overdose death of granddaughter opens

Opening statements were presented Wednesday in Coconino County Superior Court in the trial of a Page man charged in the overdose death of his 6-year-old granddaughter.

James Lane is accused of first-degree murder after his granddaughter died in his home on May 3, 2019. Medical examiners determined her cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose.

Lane appeared in court Wednesday in a navy blue button-up shirt and black slacks, facing judgment before a jury selected Tuesday, with Superior Court Judge Cathleen Nichols presiding.

Lane's defense attorney, Greg Parzych, would explain that Lane struggles with cocaine addiction.

The prosecution presented Lane as a drug dealer, and a person whose home was the site of rampant drug use, describing it as a “mine field for a child” and a “drug-fueled and dangerous environment.”

According to opening statements offered by senior felony prosecutor Michael Tunink on behalf of the prosecution, Davidson’s mother, Kamaya Lane, had moved to New Mexico and left her daughter in Lane’s care so that she could finish out the 2019 school year in Page.

That decision had Kamaya also facing charges (manslaughter and child abuse) in connection with her daughter’s death. According to Tunink, she accepted a plea agreement that could result in her facing some 13 years in prison.

The defense presented the argument that Kamaya had struggled with alcohol addiction prior to her daughter's moving in with her grandfather. That battle with addiction had grown to an extent that Kamaya’s housing was often in jeopardy and the child's safety was at risk, according to Parzych’s opening statement.

Lane is also facing charges of child abuse.

“Everyone will tell you how much he loved (his granddaughter),” said Parzych, pointing at his client.

The defense painted Lane as a caring grandparent who moved to protect his granddaughter by offering her a place in his home. It was a home, it was argued, that was the site of substance use, but the best Lane — fighting addiction himself — could provide at the time.

Meanwhile, projecting a legal definition of child abuse over his shoulder for the jury to read, Tunink asserted that the environment provided by Lane was dangerous from the start -- not the safe quarter the defense was arguing Lane aimed to provide.

The projector was on throughout the prosecution’s opening statements, as Tunink introduced the case and showed video of the 6-year-old victim.

In the videos, her hair is in curly buns on the top of her head. She wears a bright pink top and backpack, and plays with a gray bully-breed puppy. A harsh contrast would come moments later, when Tunink presented a different clip of the child being carried out of the house and placed into a green Land Rover. The vehicle would take her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Parzych said Lane had rules about drug use in front of his granddaughter, forbidding anyone who came to or lived in the double-wide trailer he rented in Page from using substances around her.

Parzych referenced the first clip of her happily playing with a puppy on a sunny front porch to demonstrate that Lane’s rules were working, arguing that Lane did his best to keep the girl safe -- given his circumstances.

“The rules worked, until they were tragically violated,” Parzych said.

In countering that argument the prosecution presented a list of witnesses, whose photographs were also projected on the wall opposite the jury box.

Tunink noted they would call Kamaya Lane, Ronald Lehr, Tiana Nez and Victoria Bizardi.

Bizardi was Lane’s significant other, and according to prosecutors pleaded guilty to manslaughter and child abuse in connection with the 6-year-old's death. Parzych said she sold drugs regularly on the Navajo Nation, was aware of the presence of illicit substances in the house and was there the morning Lane’s granddaughter was found unresponsive.

Bizardi faces between five and 25 years in prison for her role, pending sentencing.

Lehr and a woman named Elizabeth McAllister (who would appear on tape as the woman putting Davidson into the Land Cruiser) were both hired to do odd jobs around Lane’s home. Both were in the throes of addiction at the time of the child's death. Lehr was present in the house the night before her death and the morning she was found unresponsive.

After the death McAllister also died of an overdose.

Nez, meanwhile, allegedly purchased drugs from Lane, namely fentanyl, around the time of the death.

The witnesses, prosecution promised, would underline the prevalence of drug use also documented in physical evidence. Under oath, Page Police Detective Terry TerEick, stated his investigation turned up glass pipes, foils, baggies, scales and residue to indicate that marijuana, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines, and fentanyl were all present in the home.

The presence of drugs in the house did not seem to be a point the defense contended. Instead, Parzych focused on Lane’s safeguards, compassion and caring for his granddaughter. He also noted that more than one of the witnesses had changed their statements multiple times.

Different people have laid claim to the fentanyl in the house. The truthfulness of their testimony, he said with an open armed gesture, would be up to the jury to decide. He characterized their words as unpredictable, saying, “We’ll all experience that testimony together.”

Time was spent discussing time itself, and what that might imply about Lane’s investment (or lack thereof) in the well-being of his granddaughter. Prosecutors explained that the defendant did not go to the hospital with his granddaughter. He allegedly didn’t leave the house until 40 minutes after she had been carried out of his home.

Defense countered with an explanation of a history of snoring, asthma, and sleep-related health concerns the child had had in the past. That history, Parzych asserted, meant Lane had not fully grasped the seriousness of the little girl’s situation.

The seriousness of his current situation seemed absolutely clear to Lane, who often leaned his cheek on an open fist, and leaned in to confer with his council.

The prosecution has started to call witnesses will continue to do so for the next portion of what’s scheduled to be a 16-day trial.