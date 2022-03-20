One killed in downtown Flagstaff bar shooting, shooter in custody

One man was killed in a shooting outside a downtown Flagstaff bar early Sunday, police said.

Treysean Michael Anthony Ware, 26, was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 26-year-old Frankie James Jackson in the street outside Collin Irish Pub & Grill near LeRoux Street and Route 66 around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Flagstaff police spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman.

Witnesses told police the two men were fighting outside the bar when Ware shot Jackson twice, Brockman said. He was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center, where he later died. No one else was injured.

Ware was taken into custody shortly after, Brockman said. He was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on suspicion of second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a weapon and drug charges.

The investigation remained open Sunday morning, Brockman said. However, he noted that police were not looking for any additional suspects.

