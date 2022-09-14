One dead after US Marshals involved in shooting behind East Flagstaff skatepark

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting behind the Coconino Skatepark, often called "The Basin," in East Flagstaff. Izabel Street was closed from Sixth Avenue to Colanthe Avenue, following the fatal incident.

Police tape marked off the scene and Flagstaff police officers and civilian aides redirected traffic following the incident, which happened after 3 p.m. on Wednesday according to police sources.

Despite their presence on scene, the Arizona Daily Sun has learned no FPD officers were directly involved in the incident. Officers on scene confirmed that the U.S. Marshals Service was involved, and the investigation would be taken over by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement officials advised the public to steer clear of the area from the skatepark to the Sunnyside Community Garden. Officers on scene were clear that no one at the Wednesday night football game at Coconino High School was in any danger. Additionally, officers said the community center was also safe.

Behind yellow police tape, threaded through the black bars of the skatepark gate and around a ponderosa pine tree, a bunker was placed to shield the body of the person involved from view.

At the scene, Flagstaff police officers confirmed that no peace officers were injured in the incident.