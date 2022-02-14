One arrested in downtown Flagstaff shooting

Police arrested a 42-year-old man Sunday in connection with Saturday's shooting in Downtown Flagstaff.

Flagstaff resident Craig Asplund allegedly shot 21-year-old Bahozhoni Lee of Red Mesa near the corner of San Francisco Street and Route 66 shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, according to Flagstaff Police Department spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman. Details about what led to the shooting weren't immediately available Monday.

Lee was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, Brockman said. Asplund allegedly fled and was seen headed west down an alley near Phoenix Avenue and San Francisco Street. Police released photos of the unidentified shooter Saturday morning asking for the public's help in identifying the man.

Surveillance footage ultimately tied Asplund to the shooting, officials said. Flagstaff police took him into custody in the parking lot of the Safeway at Cedar Avenue and West Street Sunday.

He was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on suspicion of aggravated assault.

