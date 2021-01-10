Newly named Flagstaff Police Chief Musselman talks goals, challenges and future department

Talking transparency and tech

Musselman also takes on the role during a time when there is more scrutiny than often on local police departments. Last year, activists in Flagstaff and across the United States called for reductions in police funding following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers.

Musselman said his department took those protests as an opportunity to meet with residents and create a dialogue. This type of dialogue is important even if they might not always agree, Musselman said.

Musselman said he believes the department has been justified in using deadly force when that has occurred.

“Our officers have been justified when they have used deadly force, the same way citizens would be justified when they have to use deadly force,” Musselman said.

He also said that he believes law enforcement is lucky to have support from the community, despite some calls for defunding.

“We’ve been pretty lucky to enjoy the support of the community. That’s because we’ve worked on building trust and being transparent,” Musselman said.