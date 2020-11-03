New Flagstaff Municipal Courthouse opens downtown

"In the old courthouse, they would just be grabbing a space somewhere in the lobby or in the corner, which can be hard to talk to your client. So that is a big improvement," said presiding judge Thomas Chotena.

The building features a new city prosecutor's office, the split design to allow safe space for victims and defendants, and the room to grow. Tim Kinney, CEO of Kinney Construction Services, felt the new building will be an asset for generations to come.

"KCS is honored for the opportunity to be involved with such an impactful project for our community," Kinney said.

Separate zones

The building houses five courtrooms, some designed for jury trials and one for non-jury hearings. The building also holds a jury assembly room, a hearing room and two jury deliberation rooms.

The building was designed so that the halls of the building prevent victims from interacting with the accused anywhere but the courtroom. Cortes said the floor plan allowed for separate zones designed for defendants and victims. The building also allows another zone for judges and staff to work within their areas and not have to worry about conversations with the defendants or victims.