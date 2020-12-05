NAU’s Clery Report shows increase in reports of stalking, theft in 2019

The police department said the federal guidelines define stalking as a suspect acting in a way toward a victim that would cause a reasonable person to fear for that person’s safety, the safety of others or suffer substantial emotional distress.

Fox felt that increases in reported stalking cases were due to changes in campus culture.

“I feel campus communities are becoming more comfortable talking about these issues, and are becoming more empowered to break their silence and report. As younger student populations enter into the college environment, I anticipate these reports will continue to be made,” Fox said.

The university said students or employees who believe they are being stalked can notify the suspect of their right to file charges through writing. Fox also suggested relying on no-contact orders, temporary housing, or academic, transportation and workplace accommodations.

“Unfortunately, stalking occurs with frequency in our society and when you learn about stalking behaviors, you are more likely to notice them before they escalate,” Fox said.