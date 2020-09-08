NAU Police Department chief offered job in Florida

NAU officials said they plan to appoint an interim police chief before launching a nationwide search for a new police chief. The police chief position currently earns a $140,000 salary, as of last year.

The university's job description describes a candidate that can work with other local agencies, stay up to date on police methods, while coordinating patrol, criminal investigations, records and accreditation among many other responsibilities. It requires experience in all aspects of university policing, professional policing, organizational change and community policing.

President Rita Cheng said she appreciated the time and expertise Smith brought to the position.

“Chief Smith demonstrated a strong commitment to our students, our diverse populations as well as our faculty and staff throughout her time at NAU and guided NAUPD to ensure the department received a unanimous vote for its eight consecutive cacreditioant by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.," Cheng said. “We wish her well in her new position.”