More than 1,000 protest George Floyd's death around Flagstaff in mostly peaceful event

More than one thousand protestors took to the streets in Flagstaff in Sunnyside and the historic downtown area to decry police violence against George Floyd and other people of color Tuesday.

The protest hit a turning point when an unidentified person threw a brick or rock through the Flagstaff Police Department’s Fourth Street substation window.

Many of the protestors turned on the person as they ran away from the scene, yelling at them to stop the violence and to leave the area. A small group of the protestors instead used their bodies to block the station from further property damage until police arrived.

The broken window came after hundreds of protestors had marched in the streets from the intersection at Route 66 and Fourth Street, conducting sit-ins and blocking intersections, walking down Fourth Street and taking a moment to speak in front of the substation. Before the window was broken, protestors tried to talk about solutions to end police violence, but loud arguments erupted over the question of whether to reform or abolish the police.

The brick was thrown soon after. No protestors were arrested Tuesday, according to Charles Hernandez, spokesman of the Flagstaff Police Department, and there have been no arrests since demonstrations began on Friday.