A 23-year-old Flagstaff man was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree murder for his involvement in a shooting at an apartment building.

Kyler Lewis in August of 2022 opened fire on an apartment complex that had people inside it. One of the units at 1000 N. Beaver St. was occupied by Lewis’ former roommates — his intended targets. The building was damaged by gunfire, but no one was injured during the shooting.

Flagstaff police took Lewis into custody when he returned to the scene after the crime had taken place.

Lewis was armed when he was arrested, and police searched a hotel room at which he had been staying, where investigators found “narcotics and narcotic equipment.”

In addition to attempted first-degree murder, Lewis also pleaded guilty to charges related to the sale and transportation of dangerous drugs — in this case, Xanax.

“I stand here as a man to take ownership and responsibility for my actions that endangered people’s lives,” Lewis said to Coconino County Superior Court before Judge Ted Reed on Tuesday during the sentencing while donning a navy blue raglan jumpsuit with “CCSO Inmate” printed in gray across his back.

Lewis turned to address the people he was attempting to shoot last August and said, “I hope my sentence will give you a sense of security, and that you will know me one day as a better man.”

Lewis was ordered by the court to have no contact with the victims in the case. Reed also recommended probation to address the drug-related charges and that Lewis receive treatment for anger management.

Attorney Bruce Griffin said his client had made appearances in juvenile court before and had a history of not being able to control his anger. Lewis had been prescribed medication to address the problem, but had often chosen not to take it.

Reed said he considered the financial and emotional harm done to the victims as an aggravating factor in assigning his sentence, but cited Lewis’ young age in explaining why he handed down a somewhat mitigated sentence.

Lewis could have gotten up to 10 1/2 years.

“Your behavior was very dangerous and reckless,” Reed said to Lewis.

He underlined the defendant and potential victims in this case were very lucky that no one was killed during the apartment shooting.

Reed, again referencing Lewis’ age, said, “I am devastated that you’ll have to serve this long sentence. I hope you will be able to get the help you need and wish you luck in the future.”