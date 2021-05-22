Man who attempted to burglarize Flagstaff jewelry store found guilty on multiple charges

Smith’s office declined to comment on the case following the verdict when contacted by the Arizona Daily Sun.

Witnesses, including store owner Mary DeLeon, indeed ran into difficulty identifying Land during the investigation. DeLeon did, however, identify that Land had come into her store the day prior. Police investigators suggested Land might have been casing the store the day before to get more information.

Barker called for Land to be held accountable by the jury and be found guilty on all charges.

“Let me end with the same phrase I started with: To consider the evidence in light of reason, common sense and experience. There’s a reason why this jury system works, and it’s because of the common sense of the community that comes in to judge cases,” Barker said.

Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring kept his comments brief due to the pending trial of Land’s co-defendant but thanked a couple parties involved.

“The Coconino County Attorney's Office thanks the jury for their service and the Flagstaff Police Department for their tenacity in helping us bring this individual to justice,” Ring said.