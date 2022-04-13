Man tied to Flagstaff, Utah rapes takes plea deal

An Arizona man tied to two decades-old rapes in northern Arizona and southern Utah accepted a plea deal Tuesday.

David Louis Slade, 60, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and burglary in Coconino County Superior Court, according to court records.

He was originally charged with three counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, sexual abuse and burglary. Slade will serve a combined total of 15 years in prison for the burglary and sexual assault, with credit for time already served.

Slade is also facing a slew of similar charges in Cedar City, Utah -- a community of 30,000 located about an hour north of the Utah-Arizona border.

However, defense attorney Ryan Stevens said the Utah prosecutor with the Iron County Attorney's Office already agreed to the same plea deal. Stevens explained that Slade will plead guilty to similar reduced charges in Iron County in the coming weeks. He will serve both sentences concurrently in an Arizona prison.

Slade's guilty plea brings to a close a nearly 20-year-old cold case that spanned from northern Arizona to southern Utah. He was arrested in 2020 after Coconino County investigators used familial DNA to tie him to the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman after breaking into her home outside of Flagstaff in 2003. DNA from the scene previously tied the same assailant to a 2004 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Cedar City. The suspect remained unidentified until investigators found the DNA match in 2019.

It's not clear what tied Slade to the two communities. He resided in the northeastern Arizona town of Eagar and worked as a self-employed truck driver for 14 years prior to his 2020 arrest. He also has a previous 1988 conviction for sexual abuse in Apache County, as well as failing to register as a sex offender.

Slade, who is in custody at the Coconino County Detention Facility, entered his guilty plea via Zoom. He spoke briefly during Tuesday's hearing, primarily responding to Judge Fanny Steinlage's questions with "Yes, ma'am."

He did offer an apology to the victims, including one who was on the Zoom call.

"No sentence will ever take back what happened," Slade told the court. "If I could, I would."

Sentencing has been scheduled in the case for June 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0