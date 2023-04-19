Treysean Ware was sentenced Tuesday to serve 17 years in prison for shooting and killing his cousin, Frankie “Jay” Jackson, during an altercation in the spring of 2022 outside of Collins Irish Pub in downtown Flagstaff.

Ware in January pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Last spring he was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

The basis for Ware’s manslaughter plea comes from A.R.S. 12-1103 Subsection A, where the law states, “A person commits manslaughter by ... committing second-degree murder ... on a sudden quarrel or heat of passion resulting from adequate provocation by the victim.”

Because the shooting happened mere moments after a bar fight -- and in the midst of “months of animosity,” according to court documents -- adequate provocation was used to justify the reduction of Ware’s charge to manslaughter. Per his plea agreement, Ware could be sentenced to no less than 10 and a half and no more than 21 years in prison.

On March 20, 2022, Ware and a friend, Brandon Patrick, got into a fight outside of Collins Irish Pub with members of Ware’s family.

Ware and Jackson’s branch of their shared family had been engaged in a feud for several months. The two had issued threats on social media and via messaging apps. According to court documents, “both ‘sides’ were posturing that evening.”

Dealing a blow that knocked Patrick unconscious, Jackson’s brother, Nico, threw the first punch, according to court documents and video footage shown in court. A fight involving a sizeable group of family members ensued.

The 6-foot-3 shooting victim was described by his sisters as a giant, weighing more than 400 pounds. At one point he struck Ware and “body slammed” him against the pavement. Ware and Jackson were eventually separated, and it appeared in the video footage Ware was walking away. Nine seconds after the fight appeared to have de-escalated, Ware turned to Jackson and fired his handgun twice.

Jackson died of his injuries at Flagstaff Medical Center shortly after the shooting.

The state asked that the defendant be ordered to serve no less than 18 years in prison.

Prosecutor Jonathan Mosher argued that those nine seconds after the victim had “disengaged from the fight” were a weighty factor for the judge to consider in sentencing Ware.

Mosher said on the night of the shooting, Ware was the victim of misdemeanor assault. Misdemeanors, the prosecutor said, don’t warrant the death penalty. He went on to argue that Ware had acted as “judge, jury and executioner.”

Ware’s attorney, Ryan Stevens, argued that Patrick had been the victim of felony assault and that fear for the safety and life of his unconscious friend contributed to Ware’s decision to fire his weapon.

In the months leading up to the explosive and fatal altercation, the victim had sent messages to Ware saying that the next time he saw him he would break his jaw, texting “yo dead homies” and that he would hate to see Ware’s son grow up without a dad.

According to text messages cited by the defense, Jackson was not the only member of the family threatening Ware. The victim’s father made threats to Ware’s son, typing, “[I] hope he gets smoked in this crossfire.”

A tense sentencing

With members of both the Jackson and Ware families present in the courtroom Tuesday morning, the atmosphere was tense. Both sides of Judge Dan Slayton’s courtroom were completely filled with people -- and with thinly veiled anger and anguish.

As the victim’s sisters took to the podium to tell the judge about their brother, they described a gentle giant. Over their shoulder, photos of Jackson were projected on a screen opposite the empty jury box. In them, Jackson appears behind a barbecue grill, at the beach with nieces and nephews, beaming in black and white.

“If you choose to come over for Christmas, you will find a house full of lost souls,” said Desiree Jackson, the victim’s sister.

As she and two of her siblings spoke, it grew difficult to remember the room was inside the Coconino County Superior Courthouse. The proceedings took on the feel of a funeral as racking sobs, tearful gasps and hiccup-like chuckles rippled through the gallery — responses to the pictures and memories of Jackson that loomed large.

Sobering reminders of the day’s gravity could be found in the chains wrapped around Ware’s waist in a blue inmate’s jumpsuit, and in increased security. Multiple Flagstaff police officers, at least three uniformed deputies and a number of bailiffs formed a T-shape in the courtroom, creating a barrier of armed bodies physically dividing members of an already torn family.

Emotions running high were among the catalysts for this case. The defense said it was Ware’s fear that led him to carry a gun that night. Threats of violence made to Ware, threats toward his child and irreverent online dialogue led all the way up to the court date.

A pre-sentence memorandum filed by Stevens included social media posts made as recently as this month by Jackson’s family — posts that contain profanity and what defense counsel described as “attacks of Mr. Ware’s fiancée and the mother of his children.”

At the beginning of Tuesday's sentencing, Slayton said, “This is a court of law; any inappropriate comments will not persuade me.”

There were no outbursts in the courtroom, but some shushing was exchanged across the aisle and a few indiscernible comments were muttered under the breath of observers.

Poignantly, a member of Jackson’s family came with a poster board of photographs of the victim and faced it out into the aisle toward the right side of the courtroom and the people who came to sit in solidarity with the defendant.

Ware, for his part, seemed affected by the scene. For much of the proceeding, his head hung low. A small pile of tissues appeared in front of him, an attempt to stifle the tears he shed before hearing the judge’s final word.

“Both these boys were put into a predicament over a family group chat, a predicament they should never have been in," Felicia Galloway, Jackson’s mother, told the judge. "Both said harsh things. Both were trying to stand ground for each other’s families."

Both the victim and defendant were described as peaceful in their own way prior that March night.

“He didn’t have no hate -- even to you, Trey, he didn’t,” Galloway said to the defendant. “Right hand to God.”

James Jackson, Ware’s uncle, has been in law enforcement for more than three decades. He wrote a letter on the defendant’s behalf, saying, “I must tell you, out of all the people within my family, these two, in my mind, would be the last two I would ever think would be involved in such a situation. Neither one of them has ever displayed this side in front of me."

Slayton told Ware that he didn’t understand why he never reached out to his uncle, a law enforcement officer, for advice when he felt threatened by the victim and their family’s comments and threats.

“Why didn’t you utilize the folks who cared for you?” Slayton asked.

As the defense asked Slayton for the presumptive sentence of 10 and a half years, Stevens referred back to Ware’s fear. He had worried that his family would act in violence, and during the evening's fight, Ware's fears were realized, Stevens said.

Based on testimony about his character, Ware would not be a threat to the broader community, Stevens argued, saying the violence of that spring night stemmed from a singular event and building bad blood.

The prosecution contended instead that Ware should be held accountable for his recklessness in firing his weapon that night at all. Mosher argued Ware had pointed his gun in the direction of Collins, a popular downtown bar, during peak hours, potentially endangering everyone inside in addition to ultimately killing the victim.

Mosher also cited emotional harm done to the family in aggravation -- many of the people sitting behind the prosecutor wore shirts with versions of John 3:16 on the back and “Handsome J” printed on the front. When the video of the fight and killing was played, the room erupted in fierce sobs as many family members spilled out of the gallery overcome with emotion.

“I’m sure they want to rage,” Mosher said. “If you had been there when a loved one was murdered, could you set that aside to talk about the person that they were?”

Mosher added that the emotional harm done to Jackson’s family could not be weighed in ounces and pounds. He said it had a gravitational pull.

Ware’s fiancé and his grandmother spoke soberly on his behalf, calling him a strong provider and selfless person.

Before his sentence was delivered, Ware spoke on his own behalf, accepting responsibility for not leaving when the fight seemed to be reaching its conclusion, and instead reaching for a firearm.

“I wish I could go back to that night to stop him from assaulting me and me from taking his life. ... A mother and father lost their son. A 6-year-old will now lose his father,” Ware said, referencing his own son’s loss during his impending incarceration.

Slayton ultimately said the presumptive sentence was not adequate, but the maximum not appropriate.

“The use of violence, the use of guns has to stop,” the judge said.

Slayton recalled watching the tape from the night of the shooting and said he simply couldn’t understand the act in the footage.

“I specifically watched the section where Jackson is in the street. I saw you come around and shoot him. He really wasn’t looking in your direction,” he said.

Slayton then handed down the sentence of 17 years, and Ware must serve 85% of his time before he is eligible for parole. The announcement was met by the sobs of Ware’s fiancé and the mother of his children, as she crumbled into the arms of a loved one in the gallery’s front row. His grandmother and other family there on Ware’s behalf abruptly left the courtroom before the issues of bond and restitution were addressed.

As he was led away, committed to the custody of the Department of Corrections, Ware hazarded one last glance over the bailiff’s shoulder at his weeping fiancée and the emptying courtroom.

The judge had addressed both sides of the gallery before the end of the proceeding, with remarks that bookended his original warning and call for civility after the gavel first dropped Tuesday.

“I think evil happened that night between both families. I am not here to judge Ware as a man; I leave that to a judge greater than me to judge his moral character,” Slayton said, instructing the family to consider mending their broken ties.

“Build a bridge,” he said.