Man in custody after stolen FedEx truck crashes into Flagstaff Mall entrance

One man is in custody after a stolen FedEx van barreled through the northeast entrance of the Flagstaff Mall on Monday, bending traffic bollards and leaving a trail of debris in its wake.

Flagstaff police say the suspect, who has not been identified, is accused of committing multiple felony crimes Monday morning, starting in Winslow before making their way to Flagstaff.

The collision at the mall occurred at approximately 10 a.m., just one hour before the mall was set to open to customers. Police at the scene said there were no serious injuries at this time.

Employees that had already showed up to work that morning recalled hearing a loud noise followed by the sound of broken glass as the vehicle made its way about 100 feet into the mall.

Police officials say the estimated damage is in the range of tens of thousands of dollars.

At about 12:30 p.m., a crew was still working to tow the vehicle out of the building as mall security officers flanked the other entrances and kept spectators away from the crime scene.

Police are treating the collision as intentional, though the suspect's motive is unclear at this time.