Man in custody after stolen FedEx truck crashes into Flagstaff Mall entrance

One man is in custody after a stolen FedEx van barreled through the northeast entrance of the Flagstaff Mall on Monday, bending traffic bollards and leaving a trail of debris in its wake.
Flagstaff police say the suspect, who has not been identified, is accused of committing multiple felony crimes Monday morning, starting in Winslow before making their way to Flagstaff.
The collision at the mall occurred at approximately 10 a.m., just one hour before the mall was set to open to customers. Police at the scene said there were no serious injuries at this time.
Employees that had already showed up to work that morning recalled hearing a loud noise followed by the sound of broken glass as the vehicle made its way about 100 feet into the mall.
Police officials say the estimated damage is in the range of tens of thousands of dollars.
At about 12:30 p.m., a crew was still working to tow the vehicle out of the building as mall security officers flanked the other entrances and kept spectators away from the crime scene.
Police are treating the collision as intentional, though the suspect's motive is unclear at this time.
A statement from the Flagstaff Police Department describes details of the early morning crime spree, accusing the suspect of attempting to rob the Dillard's before fleeing the shopping center through a service hallway.
Police officials on the scene said the suspect also attempted to steal another vehicle, but the theft failed after the suspect was unable to drive stick shift.
The man was eventually arrested in the Mobil Haven area after trying to break into a residential home.
The department said there is no active threat to the public at this time and an investigation is ongoing. There is no evidence of the suspect using any weapons outside of the vehicle.
The Flagstaff Police Department is currently working with officers from the Winslow Police Department to gather further details.
Detectives do not believe the crime spree is connected to a separate jewelry store robbery that was reported at the mall early the same morning.
“Oddly enough, these incidents are completely unrelated as far as we know right now. If we can link them later, that would be great, but it does not look like that is the case,” FPD spokesperson Odis Brockman said.
A separate police investigation into the jewelry store robbery is ongoing and a suspect has not yet been identified by police. The department says it plans to release more information on the incident Monday afternoon.